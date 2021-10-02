Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $9.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $37.16 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.45.

GS opened at $380.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.18 and a 200 day moving average of $371.00. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

