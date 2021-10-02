TheStreet Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of INTT opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 51.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.