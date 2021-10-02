Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 4,461 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.