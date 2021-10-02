Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.31. 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

