Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $219.86 million and $40.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

