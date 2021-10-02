Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.52. 28,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 45,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

