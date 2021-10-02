Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Trading Down 1.3%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $381.53 and last traded at $393.95. 1,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.35.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.