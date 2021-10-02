stETH 1-Day Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

