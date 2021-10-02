Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.05 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00009168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $132,108.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,439,201 coins and its circulating supply is 12,152,827 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

