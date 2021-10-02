-$0.12 EPS Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PTE stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. 865,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $52.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

