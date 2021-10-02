Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. 182,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 132,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADZN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$116.72 million and a P/E ratio of -55.63.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

