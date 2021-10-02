iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). Approximately 13,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 28,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £513.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.01.

iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.