SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.1%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €9.34 ($10.99) and last traded at €9.42 ($11.08). Approximately 134,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.43 ($11.09).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGL. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

