Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Down 1.5%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.39). Approximately 559,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 449,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.19. The firm has a market cap of £694.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

