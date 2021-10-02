Aurora (AOA) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $15.22 million and $556,520.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00330367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00232470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

