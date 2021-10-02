Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $55.64. 121,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.