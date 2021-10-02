Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.33.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.55. The company had a trading volume of 610,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,677. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $6,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $2,312,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $357,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

