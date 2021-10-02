FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $22.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.18 billion and the highest is $23.30 billion. FedEx posted sales of $20.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $90.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.53. 3,951,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a one year low of $218.18 and a one year high of $319.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.