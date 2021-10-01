Filecoin Price Hits $71.42 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.84 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 109,712,354 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

