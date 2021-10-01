Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $709,937.65 and $315.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

