Ethereum Yield Market Capitalization Tops $502,519.97 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00010556 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $502,519.97 and approximately $2,466.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

