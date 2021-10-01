$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.63 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,015. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

