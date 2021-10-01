$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 133,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

