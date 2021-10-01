Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce sales of $17.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.99 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $72.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $71.18. 23,700,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

