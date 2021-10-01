Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Cap of $13,086.81

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,086.81 and approximately $218.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

