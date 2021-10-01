PRIZM Price Tops $0.0049 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $14.21 million and $33,288.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,542,574 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

