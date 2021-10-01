Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $414.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.46 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 1,844,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

