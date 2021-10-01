Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $266.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.20 million and the highest is $280.24 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

