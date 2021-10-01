$49.52 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $50.10 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $189.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. 256,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,883. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

