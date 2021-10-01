Ethereum Gold Market Cap Reaches $338,544.37 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 44.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $338,544.37 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00239133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.