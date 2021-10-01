Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the highest is $104.38 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 599,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iStar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

