Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. 653,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

