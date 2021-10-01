Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PDCO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. 653,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.