$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post sales of $321.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.10 million to $328.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. 149,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.