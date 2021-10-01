$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post sales of $321.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.10 million to $328.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. 149,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $657,848. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

