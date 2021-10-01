Insider Buying: Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 371,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,723. Star Peak Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

