$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.