$271.16 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $271.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.21 million and the lowest is $271.10 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of UNIT stock remained flat at $$12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,461. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 505.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

