Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $44.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.37 million and the lowest is $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $363.95 million, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,212. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

