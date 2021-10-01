Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $519,330.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

