Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 852,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,683. The company has a market capitalization of $961.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

