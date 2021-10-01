NULS (NULS) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $47.00 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

