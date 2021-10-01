HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

