Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $330.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $284.06. 1,245,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.23. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $223.51 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

