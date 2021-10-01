Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €270.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ETR:LIN traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €256.10 ($301.29). 1,076,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €271.55 ($319.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €261.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €248.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

