Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. SAP posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 488,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in SAP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.