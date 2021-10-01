$745.80 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report sales of $745.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.40 million and the highest is $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,220. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 390,600 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

