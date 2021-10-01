Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

PLAY traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 66.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

