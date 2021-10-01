Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 4,192,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,094. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

