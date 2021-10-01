EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $62,574.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRN is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

