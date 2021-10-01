1MillionNFTs Tops One Day Volume of $449,425.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $153,288.52 and $449,425.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.19 or 1.00023696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.50 or 0.06780011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

