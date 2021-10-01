TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

TCRR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 236,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

